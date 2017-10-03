PHOTOS: Suspect accused of using stolen credit cards at Best Buys

By Published:
Over the last several months, the suspect pictured has been using stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations, including the location in New Braunfels. (New Braunfels Police)
Over the last several months, the suspect pictured has been using stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations, including the location in New Braunfels. (New Braunfels Police)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Police have released surveillance photos of a man they say have been using stolen credit cards at several stores in New Braunfels.

Authorities say the credit card abuse cases have been happening for the past several months. New Braunfels police say the suspect has used the stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations.

The Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).

Over the last several months, the suspect pictured has been using stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations, including the location in New Braunfels. (New Braunfels Police)
Over the last several months, the suspect pictured has been using stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations, including the location in New Braunfels. (New Braunfels Police)
Over the last several months, the suspect pictured has been using stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations, including the location in New Braunfels. (New Braunfels Police)
Over the last several months, the suspect pictured has been using stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations, including the location in New Braunfels. (New Braunfels Police)
Over the last several months, the suspect pictured has been using stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations, including the location in New Braunfels. (New Braunfels Police)
Over the last several months, the suspect pictured has been using stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations, including the location in New Braunfels. (New Braunfels Police)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s