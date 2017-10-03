PHOTOS: Suspect accused of using stolen credit cards at Best Buys

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Police have released surveillance photos of a man they say have been using stolen credit cards at several stores in New Braunfels.

Authorities say the credit card abuse cases have been happening for the past several months. New Braunfels police say the suspect has used the stolen credit cards at several Best Buy locations.

The Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).