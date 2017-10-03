PHOTOS: Eight arrested in string of Dripping Springs vehicle burglaries

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple vehicles were broken into last week in the Dripping Springs area, ending in the arrest of eight people who authorities believe are linked to burglaries in two counties.

The suspects targeted areas around US 290, Ranch Road 12 and Fitzhugh Road on Sept. 25 and 26, even stealing a vehicle from a Dripping Springs business and using it to smash through fences at two different locations.

Neighbors with security cameras are being asked to look through their video between Sept. 25 and Sept. 27 and notify the Hays County Sheriff’s Office if they see anything suspicious. Deputies believe the incidents happened after dark.

Investigators say several leads brought them to the 200 block of Barton Bend Road, where they executed a search warrant. While detectives were at the address, a vehicle pulled up with stolen property from unreported crimes in Austin that had just taken place.

More than $20,000 in stolen property was recovered from multiple burglaries in Hays and Travis counties. The seven arrested following a two-day search of the property included those believed to be behind the burglaries as well as people on the property who had active arrest warrants.

The following suspects were arrested:

Troy Glenn Barnes, 55, on a criminal mischief warrant. Bond set at $2,000.

James Clint Boyd, 31, charged with failure to ID, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and facing a number of warrants from Travis County including theft of firearm, credit card abuse and burglaries of a vehicle and buildings. Bond set at $154,000.

Nathanael Goodson, 31, charged with theft of property. Bond set at $15,000.

Tori Lynn Halenza, 20, on a failure to appear and failure to ID fugitive warrant. Bond set at $5,000.

Kristen Elaine Kelly, 31, on a fraud/use of ID information warrant. Bond set at $5,000.

John Michael Lemmons, 35, charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000.

Rojer Dale Martinez, 23, on warrants for failure to control speed, no insurance and failure to appear. Bond set at $1,313.

Jeremy David Petmecky, 35, on a fraud/possession of ID information warrant. Bond set at $5,000.

The suspects’ vehicles include a silver hatchback, a black SUV and silver single cap pickup. The sheriff’s office says they were able to quickly apprehend the suspects thanks to tips from the community and neighbors’ home security systems.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896 and speak with the criminal investigations division. You can also call Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS.

