Nonstop flights from Stockholm to Austin added for SXSW 2018

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another European airline is offering temporary flights to Austin during next year’s South by Southwest.

On Tuesday, Scandinavian Airlines SAS announced it’ll run two nonstop, round-trip flights between Stockholm, Sweden’s (ARN) Arlanda Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in March of 2018.

The two flights are scheduled on March 8 and 12, 2018. These flights will be operated using Airbus 330 aircraft with 262 total seats, equipped with 32 fully flat Business Class seats, 56 Plus Class seats and 174 Economy Class seats.

The Stockholm departure on March 8 is at 9:20 a.m. and arrives in Austin at 1 p.m. same day. The March 8 Austin departure is at 3 p.m. and arrives at Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport at 8:20 a.m. on March 9. The flight departing Stockholm at 1:50 p.m. on March 12 arrives in Austin at 6:40 p.m. The March 12 flight departs Austin at 8:40 p.m. and arrives in Stockholm at 1 p.m. the next day. All times are local.

“The interest in attending from all the Scandinavian countries has made us aim to make it easier for our passengers to reach the festival. Many of our customers are innovative, creative and very keen on digitization, which is completely in line with what we are doing at SAS,” says Max Knagge, General Manager for SAS Americas.

In July, Delta Airlines announced it’s also offering nonstop flights between Amsterdam and ABIA during SXSW as well.