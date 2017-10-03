New interactive tool helps Texans find alcohol, drug use prevention groups

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new interactive tool launched Tuesday giving Texans an easier way to find alcohol and drug use prevention coalitions across the state.

The interactive map, made possible in part thanks to a traffic safety grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, was launched by Texans Standing Tall, which is working to make communities safer and healthier by reducing underage drinking and drug use.

“Texas is leading the way in helping coalitions explore and collaborate on the work their colleagues are doing across the state,” said TST Chief Executive Officer Nicole Holt. “Our goal is to help communities and coalitions leverage scarce resources for addressing problems in their communities that stem from underage alcohol and other substance abuse.”

More than 50 coalitions across the state are included in the interactive tool, giving users the ability to search based on a number of categories including community size and substance. In Austin, the groups listed include Crossroads Coalition, LifeSteps Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and Travis County Underage Drinking Prevention Program.

Texas leads the nation in drunk driving crashes and roughly a third of those are by drivers 25 years old and younger, TST says. Coalitions can be instrumental in reducing car crashes involving drunk drivers.

View the interactive map on Texans Standing Tall’s website here.