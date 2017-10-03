National Night Out postponed in Manor, still on elsewhere

Related Coverage Police officer shows off dance moves at National Night Out Kick-off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People will take to the streets tonight to promote community throughout the nation, although at least one event in Central Texas will be postponed because of rain.

During National Night Out, people are encouraged to turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and spend time with their neighbors, police officers, EMS and firefighters at a block party. It’s meant to help reduce crime and improve relationships between first responders and residents.

The City of Manor announced its celebration will happen Friday, Oct. 20 instead of Tuesday.

Austin has a number of events throughout the city Tuesday, from 7 to 9 p.m. including ones at the Booker T. Washington Terraces at 905 Bedford St., Dobie Twenty21 at 2021 Guadalupe St. and 9808 Parkfield Drive.