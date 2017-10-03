Journalist Sydney Benter will join KXAN as new weeknight anchor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN-TV announced today broadcast journalist Sydney Benter has been named anchor of the station’s weeknight newscasts. Starting mid-December, Ms. Benter will anchor KXAN News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and KXAN News at 9 p.m. on The CW Austin.

In her new role, Ms. Benter will join Austin’s leading, most experienced weeknight news team of veteran news anchor Robert Hadlock, chief weathercaster Jim Spencer and sports director Roger Wallace.

“I’m looking forward to joining an award-winning team with such a strong commitment to quality storytelling,” said Ms. Benter. “In a day and age when news is available 24 hours a day and in 140 characters or less, KXAN’s in-depth, investigative approach sets it apart from all the rest.”

“Sydney is a stand-out storyteller who has a captivating and compassionate way of communicating,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross. “Her dynamic reporting style will complement our team.”

Ms. Benter joins KXAN-TV from the CBS affiliate in Cincinnati, Ohio where she served as a reporter and weeknight news anchor. She recently investigated Cincinnati’s childhood poverty crisis, reporting on the long-term biological effects of poverty. Her reporting revealed a need for funding and training to help children cope with adverse experiences that lead to chronic health conditions and lifelong hardship.

“At KXAN, we remain focused on delivering the most compelling and informative local reporting that touches the daily lives of our viewers,” stated Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN-TV. “After conducting a nationwide search, we found Sydney aligns with our in-depth, investigative brand.”

Ms. Benter added, “I’m excited to join the KXAN News family and work alongside some of the best in the business. There’s a clear mission to deliver important, relevant content to viewers and I want to help advocate for families and neighbors in Central Texas. I’ve heard rave reviews about how vibrant and eclectic Austin is and I can’t wait to explore my new home.”

Ms. Benter is a Cincinnati native and earned her degree in journalism from University of Cincinnati, where she graduated magna cum laude. She is a Big Sis with Big Brothers Big Sisters and has served for many years as a volunteer in Radio Reading Services at the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.