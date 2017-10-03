Historical home in San Marcos being transformed into a hostel

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – A man is hard at work in San Marcos transforming an old Victorian home into the city’s first international youth hostel.

Matt Akins bought the home in the historic district in 2015 and now calls it the Yellow House Hostel. The home is currently being remodeled, but when it’s done, the owner says all three stories will be accessible with six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Akins hopes the home will bring in people from all over the world and give them an affordable place to stay while they visit central Texas. He says it has been a dream of his to open a hostel for many years.

“I wanted to sort of pay it back. I think everyone who travels and stays in hostels has that dream when they are 18 years old to open their own hostel and I kept it. I’m 33 now and I just kept that dream alive,” said Akins.

While he has been completing the renovations, Akins says he has already welcomed dozens of international guests into the home for free.

“And that’s just from word of mouth. Once we open for business next year, we’ll be getting even more people,” said Akins.

He says the hostel will provide visitors a stop along Interstate 35 between San Antonio and Austin, both major cities where international visitors look to stay.

“I think a hostel is needed because we have a lot to offer the world. We have a lot to offer international travelers, we have a beautiful river, we have a great downtown full of small local businesses and we have Texas State University,” said Akins.

Akins hopes to open the hostel next spring. To learn more or donate to his cause, click here.