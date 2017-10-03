City of Austin considers increasing hotel occupancy tax

KXAN Staff Published:
Austin skyline (KXAN Photo)
Austin skyline (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s revenue from the hotel occupancy tax has grown to $90 million.

The city of Austin is considering increasing the tax by 2 percent, and Travis County wants a cut.

While most of the tax increase would benefit city-specific projects and programs, there are opportunities for the city to work with the county, as commissioners discussed Tuesday.

This includes looking at renovation and expansion options for the Travis County Expo Center.

After a KXAN investigation into controversial spending by Visit Austin — which gets about 85 percent of its revenue from hotel occupancy taxes — budget approval for the bureau was postponed.

Visit Austin’s chief financial officer confirmed the $500,000 noted in the investigation was paid with that public tax money, which is levied on tourist hotel bills.

The spending included bar tabs exceeding $5,000, concert tickets and catered parties across the country, gifts of jewelry and even $5,000 in prepaid credit gift cards.

According to the city website, the hotel occupancy tax rate is 9 percent, made up of a 7 percent occupancy tax and an additional 2 percent venue project tax. The city’s tax is in addition to the state’s 6 percent rate.

