Austin mother of two shot in the back during Las Vegas shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family and friends are rallying together to help the family of an Austin woman who was shot and seriously injured in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Michaela Clark. Friends say Clark, who lives in southwest Austin, is a mother of two and is engaged with her wedding planned for March.

According to the GoFundMe page, Clark was shot in the back as she was trying to flee. Friends say she has undergone surgery but will need to recover for an undetermined amount of time before she’s strong enough to fly home.

A recent Texas Tech graduate from Cedar Park was also one of the Central Texans injured during Sunday’s massacre.

Tonight at 9 on the CW and 10 on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell shares Clark’s story and talks to friends about their efforts to help.