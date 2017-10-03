Austin mother of two shot in the back during Las Vegas shooting

Friends say Michaela Clark will remain in a Las Vegas hospital for a while

By Published:
Michaela Clark. was injured in the Las Vegas shooting. (GoFundMe screenshot)
Michaela Clark. was injured in the Las Vegas shooting. (GoFundMe screenshot)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family and friends are rallying together to help the family of an Austin woman who was shot and seriously injured in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Michaela Clark. Friends say Clark, who lives in southwest Austin, is a mother of two and is engaged with her wedding planned for March.

According to the GoFundMe page, Clark was shot in the back as she was trying to flee. Friends say she has undergone surgery but will need to recover for an undetermined amount of time before she’s strong enough to fly home.

A recent Texas Tech graduate from Cedar Park was also one of the Central Texans injured during Sunday’s massacre.

Tonight at 9 on the CW and 10 on KXAN, Jacqulyn Powell shares Clark’s story and talks to friends about their efforts to help.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s