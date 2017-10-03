ACL Fest offering optional refunds after Vegas shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While thousands of people are expected to attend the Austin City Limits Music Festival this weekend and next, some might be reconsidering following a shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas. ACL says it is offering refunds to those fans who no longer wish to attend in light of that event.

Ticket holders will need their Front Gate Tickets order information, and can either send an email or call 512-674-9300 to begin the refund process.

General admission tickets range from $100 for a one-day ticket to $255 for a three-day ticket, but many are already sold out.

However, ACL organizer C3 said in a statement that safety is its “top priority.” Austin Police Department interim Chief Brian Manley said officers are reviewing their security plan. He also said there have not been any threats against the festival.

ACL has increased security measures over the years as well, including adding pat-downs, bag searches and more law enforcement nearby. It has a list of items people cannot bring onto the grounds.