20-year-old East Texas soldier dies from IED blast in Iraq

KETK Published:
Alexander Missildine (U.S. Army Photo)
Alexander Missildine (U.S. Army Photo)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, the Department of Defense announced the death of an East Texas soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Spc. Alexander W.  Missildine, 20, of Tyler, died Sunday, in Ninawa Province, Iraq, as a result of injuries sustained when an improved explosive device detonated near his convoy. The incident is under investigation.

Missildine was assigned to the 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), Fort Polk, La.

Tyler ISD released the following statement on Spc. Missildine’s passing:

“Tyler ISD is saddened to learn of the passing Spc. Alexander Missildine, a 2015 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. The District joins the Tyler community in thanking him for his service to our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time of loss.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s