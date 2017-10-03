20-year-old East Texas soldier dies from IED blast in Iraq

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, the Department of Defense announced the death of an East Texas soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Spc. Alexander W. Missildine, 20, of Tyler, died Sunday, in Ninawa Province, Iraq, as a result of injuries sustained when an improved explosive device detonated near his convoy. The incident is under investigation.

Missildine was assigned to the 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), Fort Polk, La.

Tyler ISD released the following statement on Spc. Missildine’s passing:

“Tyler ISD is saddened to learn of the passing Spc. Alexander Missildine, a 2015 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. The District joins the Tyler community in thanking him for his service to our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time of loss.”