VIDEOS: Aftermath of shooting at Las Vegas concert

LAS VEGAS (KXAN) — A Las Vegas concert shooting is the most deadly mass shooting in modern U.S. history. There were about 22,000 people at the Jason Aldean concert, and a number of them captured the moments during and immediately after the gunfire. Authorities say at least 50 people are dead and more than 400 hurt.

The crowd runs as shots are fired

Audio recording of police response to the shooting

A person captures gunshots in the background as they run away

Gunshots can be heard on camera during the shooting