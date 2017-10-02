Two killed in crash on SH 29 in Burnet County

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle collision in Burnet County Monday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on State Highway 29 near County Road 305, which is just a few miles east of the city of Burnet. One person died at the scene and a second person died at the hospital. A third person is in in the hospital with critical injuries.

In July, a woman was killed in a crash on SH 29, just a couple miles west of Bertram.

