Topo Chico sells out to Coca-Cola for $220 million

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We get it, Topo Chico is popular. So popular in fact that Coca-Cola bought the company to continue growing its sparkling water portfolio.

The deal was finalized on Monday at a cost of $220 million, according to Fobes. The drink mega-company says the effervescent water won’t change and will continue to be imported from the water source in Cerro del Topo Chico in northern Mexico where it has been bottled since 1895.

The company’s vice president of emerging brands, Matt Hughes, says the imported sparkling water category is growing double-digits and Texas is Topo Chico’s biggest market right now. While Topo Chico is already sold in 35 states, Coca-Cola wants to “extend its reach while preserving its heritage.”

In order to make more Topo Chico and get it to more store shelves, the beverage company is working on designing its supply chain, distribution and marketing capabilities.