Tom Petty not dead despite initial reports

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Musician Tom Petty is still alive after CBS News initially reported that he died Monday, after he was found unconscious and not breathing at his home in Malibu, California.

TMZ reports Petty, 66, the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, was found Sunday night and taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. An hour after reports of his death were published, TMZ said that at 10:30 a.m. Monday a chaplain was called to Petty’s hospital room.

TMZ says their sources say the singer is not expected to live through the day, but “he’s still clinging to life.”

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information.