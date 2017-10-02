Tom Petty not dead despite initial reports

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on the 40th Anniversary Tour at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on the 40th Anniversary Tour at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Musician Tom Petty is still alive after CBS News initially reported that he died Monday, after he was found unconscious and not breathing at his home in Malibu, California.

TMZ reports Petty, 66, the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, was found Sunday night and taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. An hour after reports of his death were published, TMZ said that at 10:30 a.m. Monday a chaplain was called to Petty’s hospital room.

TMZ says their sources say the singer is not expected to live through the day, but “he’s still clinging to life.”

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s