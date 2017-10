LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Musician Tom Petty has died after being found unconscious and not breathing at his home in Malibu, California.

TMZ reported that Petty, the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, was found Sunday night and taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. CBS News reports he died Monday.

Petty was 66.

