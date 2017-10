LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Some residents at the Park at Crystal Falls Apartments in Leander were evacuated from their units due to police activity involving a suicidal person.

Leander police said they were called to the apartment at 7740 US 183A around 2 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they believed the person was barricaded in their unit. A SWAT team was called in to assist.

The situation ended when officers made entry into the apartment unit around 3:30 p.m. A body was found inside.