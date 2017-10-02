Seguin deputy chief injured in Las Vegas shooting that ‘sounded like a war zone’

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — The deputy chief of the Seguin Police Department was among the more than 500 injured in the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Sunday night.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say Deputy Chief Bruce Ure was at the concert when the crowd became the target of a shooter in a casino across the street.

The department says Ure is safe and suffered a minor wound on his hand. “He is safe and making arrangements to come back home to Texas,” the post said.

Seguin PD thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers for the deputy chief. In a post on his personal Facebook page, Ure said “I am OK too,” hours after posting a photo from the stage of the packed Route 91 Harvest Festival concert.

“I caught a piece of bullet shrapnel on my hand but minor,” Ure wrote, adding that the shooter was directly above his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. “Rounds hitting the ground all around us. I am guessing 400-500 rounds. Maybe more. Sounded like a war zone.”

At least 58 people were killed in the shooting.

Seguin is located around 10 miles southeast of New Braunfels.