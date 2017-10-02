Two taken to the hospital after SH 21 rollover crash

Two taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on SH 21 at High Road Oct. 2 (Brady/2017)
UHLAND, Texas (KXAN) — State Highway 21 has reopened near High Road after a rollover crash. It happened near Uhland, Texas, south of Austin.

Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Two people were taken to Seton Medical Center Hays with serious injuries.

SH 21 was shut down in both directions as of 5:32 a.m. and was closed until 6:04 a.m.

The crash happened in the same area on SH 21 that was closed in September to repair a culvert that collapsed when rain from Hurricane Harvey caused flooding in the area. The road has been narrowed in the area for construction.

SH 21 is well-known for serious traffic incidents, including a collision involving a wrong-way driver that killed two people in January of this year. Those who live along the road have met with the Texas Department of Transportation, and say their top priorities for improvements include widening the road, lowering the speed limit and adding signal lights. 

