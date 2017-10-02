Pulse survivors gather to show support for victims of Las Vegas tragedy

Shannon Behnken, WFLA Published: Updated:
Gil Mendez
Gil Mendez, of San Francisco, holds a sign to honor the victims of the shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla., as he marches during the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, Sunday, June 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – More than a year after the deadly Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, survivors woke up to the news of a mass shooting in Las Vegas – now the largest in modern American history.

Pulse survivors were instantly flooded with horrific memories of the night a gunman stormed the Pulse club, killing 49 people. Many of the survivors called each other and decided to gather at a memorial at the former club to show support for the survivors in Las Vegas.

One survivor said it was helpful when survivors from other mass attacks reached out to him. He wanted to do the same.

“It’s really hard to sit down with somebody who says, ‘I understand what you’re going through,’ when they don’t. So, it was easier when the Boston people came and said they understand, because they did understand,” the survivor said.

Pulse survivors say they plan to meet with grief counselors in Orlando to learn how to best help Las Vegas survivors, and then they plan to visit survivors face-to-face, in hospital rooms and their homes.

Adrian Lopez lost eight friends during the Pulse shooting. He says his husband made it out, but he had to hide and Lopez was at first unsure if he made it out.

Lopez said coming back to the site of the shooting was tough, but he felt he needed to show support for the survivors in Las Vegas.

“We will show them that we will stand together and that we are together, and I want them to know they’re not alone. We are here for them, and we can support them on anything they want, to talk to us, ask us questions,” Lopez said.

