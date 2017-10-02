Prescribed burn happening at Reimers Ranch Park today

By Published:
Crews burned 56 acres of Reimers Ranch Park Tuesday. KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard.
Crews burned 56 acres of Reimers Ranch Park Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters will be conducting a prescribed burn at Reimers Ranch Park in the Dripping Springs area on Monday.

The burn will take place between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will take two to four hours to complete. The park will remain open during the burn, but the entrance might experience delays because of it.

People in the area will likely see smoke but Travis County officials said it should be relatively light.

Crews conduct prescribed burns to reduce hazardous fuel loads and assist land managers in restoring native landscape.

