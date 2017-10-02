Power outage hits UT Austin, closing LBJ Library for the day

UT Tower on Aug. 1, 2016 (KXAN Photo)
UT Tower (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A power outage hit the University of Texas at Austin campus Monday afternoon, affecting 12 buildings.

The university says their Utilities and Management department is investigating the cause and plans to have the buildings’ power restored using backup generators by around 4 p.m.

The Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum said on their Facebook page the library has closed for the day due to the power outage.

KXAN will update this story as we learn more about the outage. 

