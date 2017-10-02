Mueller adds new mixed-used building near former airport tower

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The empty lot that currently sits across from the former Mueller airport control tower will be turned into a mixed-use development.

On Monday, Catellus Development Corp. announced it selected Austin Modern Lofts to build Mueller’s next edition, which will start construction in early 2018. The new residential and retail development at the northwest corner of Berkamn Drive and Tom Miller Street will have 91 for-sale residential units comprised of 35 condos and 56 townhomes.

According to a press release, 29 of the for-sale units will be a part of Mueller’s affordable homes program that sets aside units for low-income households. Pricing information will be available once the project is fully designed.

The building will also have 6,000 square feet of retail space. Within the project, there will roof and patio terraces as well as open spaces. Mueller expects the first move-ins to happen in early 2019.

The entire Mueller development covers 700 acres in east Austin. Upon completion of all the lots, the development will feature nearly 6,000 single-family and multi-family homes.