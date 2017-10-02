Joe Biden speaking at LBJ Library Tuesday to full crowd

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re willing to take a chance, you could wind up with free tickets to see former Vice President Joe Biden speak at the LBJ Presidential Library Tuesday evening.

Biden is speaking as the fifth annual Tom Johnson lecturer, which offers lectures to the UT student body and general public free of charge.

The lecture will be held in the LBJ Auditorium, in the lower level of the LBJ complex at 2313 Red River St., at 6 p.m.

However, seating is limited, and tickets are required for entry. A limited supply of tickets have been made available to the public and are no longer available.

On the day of the program, a standby line will form in the upper lobby outside the LBJ Auditorium. Just before the program begins, those in the standby line will be allowed in to fill the empty seats. Admission is not guaranteed.

Access to the auditorium will be through the lobby of the LBJ School of Public Affairs or through the south auditorium doors by the LBJ Fountain. UT says free parking will be available in the LBJ Library visitors’ lot (lot #38) and, after 5 p.m., in lots #37 and #39.

Since leaving the White House, Biden has focused his efforts on the creation of the Biden Foundation, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the University of Pennsylvania and the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware.

For more information on the event visit the LBJ Library’s website.

In March, the former vice president announced his plan to create the Biden Cancer Initiative in a speech at South by Southwest. “I had one regret in making the decision not to run. Would have loved to have been the president who presided over the end of cancer,” Biden said.

His oldest son, Beau, died of brain cancer in May 2015.