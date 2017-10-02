How to get a free ride from Capital Metro

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Tuesday, Capital Metro is expanding its ride-hailing service in northeast Austin to six days a week.

The pilot program, Pickup, will run until May 2018. People can get free rides Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They need to first download an app or call 512-369-6200 and select a pickup point, time they want to leave and where they want to go. A vehicle will be there within 15 minutes, carrying other travelers heading in the same direction.

Pickup added the MLK MetroRail Station to its service zone, which stretches from the intersection of Manor Road and Airport Boulevard to the Interstate 35 access road north of Rutherford Lane.

The service launched in June, and reached its six-month ridership goals within the first two months.