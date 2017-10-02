How to get a free ride from Capital Metro

By Published:
CapMetro plans to run the pilot program for a year starting in June. (Photo: CapMetro)
CapMetro plans to run the pilot program for a year starting in June. (Photo: CapMetro)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Tuesday, Capital Metro is expanding its ride-hailing service in northeast Austin to six days a week.

The pilot program, Pickup, will run until May 2018. People can get free rides Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They need to first download an app or call 512-369-6200 and select a pickup point, time they want to leave and where they want to go. A vehicle will be there within 15 minutes, carrying other travelers heading in the same direction.

Pickup added the MLK MetroRail Station to its service zone, which stretches from the intersection of Manor Road and Airport Boulevard to the Interstate 35 access road north of Rutherford Lane.

The service launched in June, and reached its six-month ridership goals within the first two months.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s