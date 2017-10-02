H-E-B issues recall for Mi Tienda Pollo Casero

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B is issuing a voluntary recall for Mi Tienda Pollo Casero due to the item being mislabeled and not declaring the product has wheat in it.

The product is sold in the market department at 114 stores company-wide with a freeze by and sell by date of 10/12/2017. The UPC# is 23841700000 and item code of 364185.

The packaging ingredient list was mislabeled at Mi Tienda Al Pastor Pork and lacked the wheat allergen declaration. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product; however, no illnesses have been reported.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund.