Country music stars at Harvest Festival respond to shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KXAN) — The Route 91 Harvest Festival brought together dozens of country musicians to perform to thousands of country music fans over the span of three days. When Sunday’s mass shooting happened, Jason Aldean was closing out the show. Jake Owen performed before Jason Aldean took the main stage. He has given interviews saying he was less than 50 feet away from Aldean when the shots rang out.

These were the artists who performed on the main stage on Sunday:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017

Prayers to Vegas 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7aBEAR8IRu — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

This world is sick 😔 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

Everyone in JAB is accounted for. They evacuated us from Mandalay. My fiancée is still in room. They won't let me in but she's safe — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

Really no words. Will never understand how people can do these things. Keep these people in your prayers… #vegas — Tyler Reeve (@tylerreeve) October 2, 2017

Watching the sun come up in Las Vegas…. I’ve got no words — Dee Jay Silver (@deejaysilver1) October 2, 2017