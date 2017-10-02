Country music stars at Harvest Festival respond to shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KXAN) — The Route 91 Harvest Festival brought together dozens of country musicians to perform to thousands of country music fans over the span of three days. When Sunday’s mass shooting happened, Jason Aldean was closing out the show. Jake Owen performed before Jason Aldean took the main stage. He has given interviews saying he was less than 50 feet away from Aldean when the shots rang out.
These were the artists who performed on the main stage on Sunday:
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate