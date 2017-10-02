Cedar Park woman injured in Vegas shooting

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A Cedar Park woman and recent Texas Tech graduate was one of the hundreds injured in the Las Vegas shooting.

Friends and family members of Danae Gibbs, 23, were posting on social media Monday morning that she just got out of surgery and was resting. In a Facebook post around 9 a.m., Gibbs’ father posted, “She’s an amazing daughter. Your prayers have been felt,” along with a family photograph.

A GoFundMe page that was started to help with her family’s medical costs describes Gibbs as some who loves country music and concerts. KXAN’s sister station in Lubbock spoke to the victim’s friend who says Gibbs just graduated from Texas Tech and is currently working at a bakery in Cedar Park.

KLBK reports she spent all summer working at a children’s ministry camp at Riverbend Church in Austin. Riverbend Church in Austin posted on social media that Gibbs was on its ministry staff.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Phil Prazan talks to the pastor of Riverbend Church about Gibbs and her impact on the church.