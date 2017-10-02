Austinites recount moments surrounding Las Vegas shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bryce Wellman was with friends in a VIP tent at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when the shots rang out. Knowing they couldn’t stay in the tent, Wellman said he and several others started running when the gunman would stop to reload.

While running, he called his mother and stayed on the phone with her until he got to a hiding spot. He also shot video on his cellphone of the chaotic scene around him.

“I thought back to the videos that I saw during the Pulse [Orlando] shooting, and I saw the text messages and the messages to peoples’ moms ’cause that was their last thought,” said Wellman, choking up. “If I’m going to go out I want to make sure my mom’s on the phone with me so I can feel as comfortable as possible.”

While Wellman was in survival mode, several other Texans were just thankful they decided to not attend the festival. KXAN spoke to several people at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after returning from Las Vegas.

Robert and Terry Williams live in College Station and were in Las Vegas celebrating Terry’s birthday. They had tickets to attend last night’s country music show but decided not to go.

“We decided that Jason Aldean was going to be too late for us because our flight was so early this morning, so we decided not to go,” said Terry Williams. “We went back to our hotel at Treasure Island and didn’t go to the concert. Now I can see it’s probably a good thing that we didn’t.”