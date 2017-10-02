APD will review ACL plans after Las Vegas shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the hours following the deadliest mass shooting in America, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told KXAN the event is prompting his department to review security plans heading into the Austin City Limits music festival this weekend.

The chief was interviewed on KXAN News Today where anchor Sally Hernandez asked if the Las Vegas shooting would change APD’s plans for ACL.

“It’s not that it’s a threat that we are not aware of but whenever you have an incident occur you always have to be concerned about copycats –someone that looks at this as an opportunity,” Manely said. “So we will go back and review all of the security plans that we have in place. We are fortunate that ACL is an event that year after year we’ve been able to manage successfully and safely and I feel confident we have plans in place to address that this year as well. However, you can’t look at a tragedy like this and not go back and reevaluate your plans.”

The first weekend of ACL kicks off Friday.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Monday morning that there is no “specific credible threat” involving other public venues in the U.S. after the Las Vegas shooting.