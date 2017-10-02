$8 million of liquid meth found by K9 Lobos, partner in Fayette Co.

By Published:
K9 Lobos and Sgt. Randy Thumann with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office in a bust of $8 million worth of liquid meth. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — It’s a massive haul for Central Texas’ most famous K9 deputy, Lobos, and his partner, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Randy Thumann.

Liquid meth with a street value of $8 million was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Flatonia on Sept. 28.

Sgt. Thumann pulled over a vehicle around 1:55 p.m. and noticed several things that pointed to narcotics trafficking while speaking with the driver and passenger.

Around 20 pounds of liquid meth was found after the driver gave consent for the sergeant to search the vehicle, hidden in the rear air conditioning box of a Ford Expedition.

The sheriff’s office says liquid meth makes four times as much crystal meth when converted. The driver, Alonso Cuellar, 28, of Laredo, was arrested and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange where he was charged with felony drug possession.

Last month, Lobos and Sgt. Thumann found 50 pounds of meth in a family’s car stopped at a rest area on I-10.

