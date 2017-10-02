20-month-old boy hit, killed by truck in front of Taylor home

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A 20-month-old boy who ran out into the road in front of his Taylor home Sunday afternoon died when a neighbor hit him with his truck.

The 50-year-old neighbor was driving on East Pecan Street at around 4:39 p.m. Sunday when the boy, Henry Campos, Jr., ran into the road, according to Taylor police.

Campos was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Campos and the driver live across the street from one another.

Officers say the driver stopped and was cooperative with police. Speed and impairment are not suspected as factors in the incident. No arrests are expected.

Taylor police are being assisted in their investigation by Georgetown police and Williamson County’s Victim’s Assistance Unit. Taylor police said in a statement they will present their investigation to the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office for review once it is complete.

This was the second fatal collision in Taylor this year.