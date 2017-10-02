20-month-old boy hit, killed by truck in front of Taylor home

By Published:
FILE - Taylor Police Department (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Taylor Police Department (KXAN File Photo)

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A 20-month-old boy who ran out into the road in front of his Taylor home Sunday afternoon died when a neighbor hit him with his truck.

The 50-year-old neighbor was driving on East Pecan Street at around 4:39 p.m. Sunday when the boy, Henry Campos, Jr., ran into the road, according to Taylor police.

Campos was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Campos and the driver live across the street from one another.

Officers say the driver stopped and was cooperative with police. Speed and impairment are not suspected as factors in the incident. No arrests are expected.

Taylor police are being assisted in their investigation by Georgetown police and Williamson County’s Victim’s Assistance Unit. Taylor police said in a statement they will present their investigation to the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office for review once it is complete.

This was the second fatal collision in Taylor this year.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s