Police looking for suspect in East Austin stabbing

AUSTIN, (KXAN)– Austin Police are searching for a suspect who they believe is responsible for a stabbing in East Austin early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call at 12:06 a.m. with reports that two people had been stabbed in the 900 block of Bedford Street which is east of East 12th street and south of Airport Boulevard.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, a man in his 30’s was suffering life threatening stab wounds and another man in his 40’s had other potentially serious injuries. Both victims were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center.