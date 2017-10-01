Police arrest man accused of smashing car windows in east Austin

Austin (KXAN) – Police arrested a man for attempted burglary Saturday afternoon after he smashed the windows of three cars, one after the other, in the same east Austin neighborhood.

Court documents said the break-ins happened around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue near Kealing Middle School.

A neighborhood resident alerted police after seeing the man, who police identified as Bernard Redo, 56, throw a rock through the window of a car, according to police reports.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the suspect about five blocks away from the incident. There, they subdued Redo with a Taser before detaining him.

Redo is in the Travis County Central Booking Facility on $15,000 bond.