One injured in downtown Austin shooting

FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they have arrested one person in connection to a shooting that injured one person early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the shooting near East 7th Street and Trinity Street around 2:23 a.m. Authorities say the victim showed up to the Dell Seton Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

According to APD crime stats, there were 13 cases of aggravated assaults in the downtown sector in August. The stats show there is a 22.4 percent increase in aggravated assault cases year-to-date as of August.

