OJ Simpson freed from Nevada prison after 9 years

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson enters for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. A Nevada prisons official says a plan is in place for Simpson to be released to parole as early as Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, from a facility in the Las Vegas area. Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Wednesday, Sept. 27 that the process and documents still must be finalized for Simpson's release after nine years behind bars for an armed robbery conviction. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada prison official says O.J. Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery.

Unlike when he walked free after his murder trial in 1995, Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.

Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press Simpson was released early Sunday.

The 70-year-old Simpson told the parole board that he wanted to live in Florida. The Florida Department of Corrections said officials had not received a transfer request or required documents.

Simpson was sent to prison in Nevada for a botched hotel-room heist of sports memorabilia 12 years after he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

