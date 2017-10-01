Bike ride, concert support SRV music scholarship fund

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Bikers revved their engines in a special kind of melody as they rode along Austin highways to raise money for the next generation of musicians.

They were taking part in the 23rd Remembrance Ride and Concert to support the Stevie Ray Vaughan Scholarship. Funds raised at Sunday’s event will go towards music scholarships for students at Greiner Exploratory Arts Academy in Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood, where famous guitarist Vaughan grew up.

“It’s proven that when a kid plays an instrument that it helps them to excel academically,” Remembrance Ride President T Barksdale said. “And they don’t play instruments anymore, you know. So we have to kind of keep that going.”

About 35 bikers rode from Hardtails Bar and Grill on Interstate 35 to Ernie’s on Lake Travis. The drive took about an hour.

It’s the first time organizers held the ride in Austin instead of Dallas. But organizers said having the event in the live music capital of the world couldn’t be more fitting, especially because it’s where Vaughan got his start.

“He’s a huge inspiration, he was a great person and an amazing musician,” Barksdale said. “And I want to keep that going. I want to keep our kind of music going.”

For more about the event, visit www.remembrancerideandconcert.org.