Austin School Expo to present parents with various schooling options

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students are just a month into the new school year, but one Austin group says it’s never too early for parents to plan ahead.

The Austin School Expo is an annual event that offers parents a chance to explore different schooling options for their kids. The expo will provide free information about different day cares, homeschooling groups, extracurricular activities, public schools and charter schools.

In addition, parents and families will have access to free seminars, music, and dance. The organizers say the event is family friendly.

The expo begins Sunday at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in a North and South Austin location.

Click here for more information about the event in North Austin.

Click here for more information about the event in South Austin.