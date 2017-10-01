Another Austin 7-Eleven robbed by suspect holding roman candle

In this surveillance video released by the Austin Police Department on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, a man robs a gas station while wearing a mask and holding a lit roman candle, similar to a new robbery on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Another 7-Eleven has been robbed by a suspect holding a roman candle firework in his hand and wearing a Halloween mask early Sunday morning in north Austin, said the Austin Police Department.

It happened at about 3:16 a.m. at the gas station in the 9200 block of Burnet Road just north of Research Boulevard, police said.

Two similar robberies happened last week — one along MoPac between Spicewood Springs and Far West, and the second at 38 1/2 Street and Airport Boulevard.

Police released surveillance video from one of those robberies on Friday. You can see the suspect wearing a mask, while two other suspects wait in a car outside.

In each case, police said the suspect threatened clerks while holding a lit roman candle and a hammer.

It’s not clear at this time if all three cases are connected.

