Williamson County helping residents dispose of leftover waste

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — While volunteer efforts in Hurricane Harvey continue, Williamson County is stepping in to help residents dispose of leftover waste. Residents can dispose of chemical and hazardous waste for free with the Williamson County and Waste Management Saturday.

The county is collecting items at the Williamson County Expo Center where residents can drop off a variety of products like household cleaning products, old lightbulbs and motor oil. They ask that visitors bring products in its original container, labelled, that are not mixed or consolidated. Be sure to properly seal any containers to prevent leaking. Officials recommend hauling containers in a truck or back of the vehicle away from passengers. Volunteers will help unload drop-off items on-site. Trailers longer than 16 feet and containers larger than 5 gallons will not be allowed.

The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamson County Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail in Taylor. For more information call, 512-759-8881. Below is a list of acceptable items.

ACCEPTED

Household cleaning products

Oven/Drain Cleaners

Wood/Metal Cleaners and Polishers

Bathroom Cleaners

Pool Chemicals

Indoor Pesticides

Bug Sprays and Baits,

Flea and Tick Repellents

Houseplant Insecticides

Moth Repellents,

Mouse and Rat Poison

Automotive Products

Motor Oil

Fuel Additives

Carburetor and Fuel Injection Cleaners

Starter Fluids

Automotive Batteries

Transmission and Brake Fluids

Antifreeze/Coolant

Workshop/Painting Supplies

Adhesives and Glue

Furniture Strippers

Oil or Enamel Based Paints

Stains/Finishes

Paint Thinners

Turpentine

Paint Strippers

Lawn and Garden Products

Herbicides and Pesticides

Flammable Products

Kerosene, Diesel Fuel

Gas/Oil Mix, Lighter Fluid

Household Batteries

Mercury Thermostats/Thermometers

Fluorescent Bulbs

Electronic Waste

NOT ACCEPTED

Agriculture chemicals

Asbestos-containing material

Dioxins

Explosives, fireworks, ammunitions

Industrial or commercial or business waste

Medical and pharmaceutical items

Propane cylinders of any kind or compressed gases

Radioactive materials (smoke alarms)

Tires with rims

Refrigerators or air condition units

Household Trash

Vegetation/Brush

Wood products

Televisions/Computer monitors