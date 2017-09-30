Williamson County helping residents dispose of leftover waste

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — While volunteer efforts in Hurricane Harvey continue, Williamson County is stepping in to help residents dispose of leftover waste. Residents can dispose of chemical and hazardous waste for free with the Williamson County and Waste Management Saturday.
The county is collecting items at the Williamson County Expo Center where residents can drop off a variety of products like household cleaning products, old lightbulbs and motor oil. They ask that visitors bring products in its original container, labelled, that are not mixed or consolidated. Be sure to properly seal any containers to prevent leaking. Officials recommend hauling containers in a truck or back of the vehicle away from passengers. Volunteers will help unload drop-off items on-site. Trailers longer than 16 feet and containers larger than 5 gallons will not be allowed.
The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williamson County Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail in Taylor. For more information call, 512-759-8881. Below is a list of acceptable items.
ACCEPTED
Household cleaning products
Oven/Drain Cleaners
Wood/Metal Cleaners and Polishers
Bathroom Cleaners
Pool Chemicals
Indoor Pesticides
Bug Sprays and Baits,
Flea and Tick Repellents
Houseplant Insecticides
Moth Repellents,
Mouse and Rat Poison
Automotive Products
Motor Oil
Fuel Additives
Carburetor and Fuel Injection Cleaners
Starter Fluids
Automotive Batteries
Transmission and Brake Fluids
Antifreeze/Coolant
Workshop/Painting Supplies
Adhesives and Glue
Furniture Strippers
Oil or Enamel Based Paints
Stains/Finishes
Paint Thinners
Turpentine
Paint Strippers
Lawn and Garden Products
Herbicides and Pesticides
Flammable Products
Kerosene, Diesel Fuel
Gas/Oil Mix, Lighter Fluid
Household Batteries
Mercury Thermostats/Thermometers
Fluorescent Bulbs
Electronic Waste
NOT ACCEPTED
Agriculture chemicals
Asbestos-containing material
Dioxins
Explosives, fireworks, ammunitions
Industrial or commercial or business waste
Medical and pharmaceutical items
Propane cylinders of any kind or compressed gases
Radioactive materials (smoke alarms)
Tires with rims
Refrigerators or air condition units
Household Trash
Vegetation/Brush
Wood products
Televisions/Computer monitors