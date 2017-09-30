Thousands pack downtown streets for Austin Pride Parade

KXAN Staff Published:
A group marches in the Austin Pride Parade on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)
A group marches in the Austin Pride Parade on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands turned out for the Austin Pride Parade in downtown Austin Saturday night.

There were more than 120 floats along with special live performances. The parade and festival were both rescheduled after Hurricane Harvey.

“I love how excited people are to walk around this community that has so much to give and has been oppressed for so long. But still the people are so joyous,” said parade attendee Morgan Gage.

“Especially now, where everyone is so divisive, for everyone to come together for something like this, it’s important,” said another attendee, Kerry Hansom. “And it’s just very nice to be in an environment like this where everyone is having a good time.”

Tonight was just the parade. The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21. For more information, visit the Austin Pride website.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

