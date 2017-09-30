Police officer shows off dance moves at National Night Out Kick-off

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police were letting loose Saturday outside Reagan Early College High School for the National Night Out Kick-Off Party.

An officer was all smiles while showing off her dance moves with those in attendance who were getting in the spirit of building relationships with neighbors.

Austin’s National Night Out is Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. People across the city will be venturing out of their homes to hang out at block parties, and say hello to people who maybe they’re never met.

“By knowing your neighbor you’re going to be able to look out for each other,” said Mike Sheffield, a retired Austin Police detective who is now with the Office of Community Liaison. “It’s a way for you — by knowing your neighbor and working together — helps us do what we need to do.”

The annual event aims to strengthen relationships between citizens and the police officers, and also send a message to criminals that communities are organized and fighting back.