Officers escort APD sergeant’s remains home as department copes with sudden loss

Related Coverage APD sergeant dies after receiving severe burns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On motorcycles and in patrol cars, Austin police officers escorted Sgt. Gary Christenberry’s body back to the city Saturday afternoon, a day after the 24-year department veteran died at a San Antonio burn unit.

Christenberry was severely burned earlier this month at his Buda home when a burn pile he was tending got out of control. After two weeks of improvements, Christenberry’s lungs failed and an infection set in; he died Friday surrounded by family.

On Saturday, members of his patrol unit escorted him back home.

“In the days and weeks and months ahead, it’s going to be very difficult,” APD Asst. Chief Frank Dixon, Christenberry’s last patrol chief, said. The two came out of the academy only a year apart, and though they never worked directly together, they knew one another.

“He was a cop’s cop,” Dixon said, doing things by the book and always with a heart. “He really lived and he strived to serve the public.”

Dixon said he could always count on Christenberry to give him an honest opinion, something he values as a leader in the department. “I don’t always want to hear what people think I want to hear, I want to hear the truth,” he said. “And Gary would offer that.”

APD is rallying around Christenberry’s family. Officers’ badges are wrapped in a black and blue band in his memory.

“He’s touched a lot of people and he’s had a big influence on a lot of officers. And he’s just got a good heart,” Lt. Duane Reed told KXAN Thursday at the San Antonio hospital where he had come to visit Christenberry’s family. He was one of many officers who dropped in to see the sergeant’s family when he was still fighting to recover.

“You know growing up that you know some day your parents will get old and eventually it’ll be sad and they’ll pass away,” Chelsea Roberts, Christenberry’s daughter, said Thursday, “but you don’t think that in your 20s, right after you’ve had your own kids that your dad could be in this situation.”

As Roberts and the rest of Christenberry’s large and growing family starts to adjust to life without him, so does his extended family in blue.

“It’s going to be extremely hard for that patrol shift to come into work when they come back and hold their first show-up briefing without Gary being there,” Dixon said.