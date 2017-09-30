Med students on Dominica when hurricane hit return to Austin

Medical students able to return to Dominica (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two medical students living on the island of Dominica have returned home after being stuck after Hurricane Maria.

Yasmine Bargoti and Denzel Gosey study at Ross University Medical School.

They were finishing up their second year of medical school on the island when Maria hit a week ago Monday, destroying many parts of the island.

Bargoti and Gosey had to hide in the bathroom of their apartment after windows started to be blown out, and they saw roofs flying off of other buildings.

Bargoti said, “It never really set in the whole time we were going through it waiting to be evacuated, we had no communication with anyone. All we could think about was our families probably think we’re dead.”

They spent five days rationing their food and water until they were rescued last Saturday. Their school, Ross University, completed its evacuation of more than 1,300 students Thursday.

Yasmine and Denzel are now working to raise money for those they know.

