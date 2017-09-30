McCallum HS cheerleaders take knee during National Anthem

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The protests that took center stage on football fields and basketball courts across the country last week made their way to high school football games in Austin Friday night.

Members of the McCallum High School cheerleading squad took a knee on the sideline during the National Anthem before their school’s kick off against LBJ High School.

The protests come after a week of controversy were ignited by remarks from President Trump when he called out professional athletes for kneeling during the National Anthem.

Now local parents are weighing in.

“It has nothing to do with disrespecting our soldiers,” said Naya Jones, a McCallum mom. “It’s a lot about going on in our country right now. If they are doing it, that’s their right.”

“People can do what they want to do. I wouldn’t do it. But they have the right to do it if they want to do it,” said Ray Eurstie, a McCallum fan.

“I think it’s their right. I’m fine with it. I don’t have a problem,” said Sean Ramsey, another fan.

“Personally, lots of family members fought in wars in my family. I would stand, just out of respect. But you know, again, to each his own. Those people fought for their rights to do that or not,” said Alberto Perez, the father of a McCallum student.

