Master plan lays out improvements coming to Festival Beach area

Festival Beach master plan. Sept. 30, 2017. (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Work is moving forward on a new planned “destination” spot in Austin.

Thanks to a recent $750,000 grant, the first phase of the Holly Shores, Edward Rendon Sr. Park at Festival Beach master plan is underway.

Improvements for the area include renovating restrooms, adding picnic areas, new hiking and bike trails, and improved accessibility.

They will also add shade to the pools, and take down the fence at Fiesta Gardens.

“A lot of times we do the master plan. And the funding to implement that plan comes later or in phases,” said Ricardo Soliz, acting assistant director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “But, that was what was important in this particular case — that we were able to get a master plan done. And, really, that was what helped us get funding.”

Construction will start next year and is expected to wrap up in 2020.

This project is supported by funding the city re-allocated from the Holly Good Neighbor Program in 2009 before additional funding of $2.5 million in bonds was granted in 2012. The Austin Parks Foundation has provided $100,000 and Austin Energy has allotted $407,480.

A presentation published on the Parks and Recreation department website estimates that phase one of these improvements will cost over $3 million.

