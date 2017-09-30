Manor High School launches Special Olympics team

MANOR (KXAN) — For the first time in school history, Manor High School is forming a team to compete in the 2017-2018 Texas Special Olympics.

The first Manor ISD team to participate in the Special Olympics will be a bowling team with plans to expand to basketball and track and field in the future. The bowling team is training ahead of their first competition at the 2017 Area Bowling Fun League on October 6.

The school district held a kick-off event Saturday morning where members of the team showed off some of the new skills they’ve learned so far.

Although the program will start at Manor High School, the plan is to allow more schools and grades to join in.