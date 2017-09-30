Largest U.S. record convention continues Sunday at Palmer Events Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The largest record convention in the United States is happening this weekend at the Palmer Events Center.

The Austin Record Convention began in 1981, and this year 300 dealers from across the globe are selling millions of records, CDs and more.

If you didn’t make it out Saturday, then you still can attend Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5.

And some good news is that organizers say most vendors are looking to make a deal.

For more information for customers and dealers, visit the Austin Record Convention website.