High School student dies after fall from Oklahoma stadium

By Published:
Broken Arrow Public Schools identified the student as Jaymeson West, a junior who played saxophone in the school band. (Photo Courtesy KJRH)
Broken Arrow Public Schools identified the student as Jaymeson West, a junior who played saxophone in the school band. (Photo Courtesy KJRH)

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old student died after falling from the top of a stadium at the end of a high school football game in Oklahoma.

Officer James Koch of the Broken Arrow Police Department said via email Saturday that the fall happened about 10 p.m. Friday at the Broken Arrow High School stadium as a game with a rival team was ending. Koch says the student was taken by ambulance to a hospital with undetermined injuries.

Broken Arrow Public Schools identified the student as Jaymeson West, a junior who played saxophone in the school band.

Koch says the fall is being treated as an accident and foul play isn’t suspected. Authorities say counselors and support staff will be available in the school throughout the coming week.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s