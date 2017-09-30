Group asks people to meet Sunday morning and ‘Take Back the Trail’

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A group is meeting early Sunday morning to “Take Back the Trail” following recent incidents in which women have been attacked while doing what thousands do every day in Austin.

In the past month, three women have been attacked on different areas of the Lady Bird Hike and Bike Trail, and at least one suspect has been arrested.

Now a Facebook group is asking people to meet Sunday morning at 5:30 a.m. for a run and walk. They plan to meet at the north side of the trail at the Mopac footbridge with people parking at the Austin High School Tennis Center.

This way they say no one will be alone, and they can watch each other’s’ backs.

Right after that, there will be a free self-defense class at 7:30 a.m. at the Mexican American Cultural Center.